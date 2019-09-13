Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Fedex (FDX) Position by $84.27 Million; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Market Valuation Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 3,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 59,574 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $168.63. About 2.72 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 50.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 513,831 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 496,125 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.46M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 1.49M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,843 shares to 143,689 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (Prn) (VEA) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (Prn) (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,500 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Atwood And Palmer accumulated 1,315 shares. Becker Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,405 shares. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Co owns 5,400 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.25% or 6,214 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New York-based Asset Management has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 265,248 were reported by Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 21,303 shares or 2.01% of the stock. The California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kwmg Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.01% or 78,589 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steris Plc by 94,574 shares to 156,695 shares, valued at $23.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 772,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro Sa (NYSE:AGRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 107,419 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Ltd holds 4,489 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc has 2.69% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). High Pointe Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 1.64% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Diker Mgmt Limited stated it has 8,596 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 46,232 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4,620 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Asset Management Commerce holds 83,555 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 22,023 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 808,468 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 2,705 shares stake. Delta Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.51% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Schwartz Counsel has 1.87% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 221,700 shares.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77 million for 13.56 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

