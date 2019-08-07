Pioneer Investment Management Lowered By $45.22 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; TE Connectivity LTD. New Switzerland Registered SH (TEL) Shorts Raised By 3.24%

TE Connectivity LTD. New Switzerland Registered SH (NYSE:TEL) had an increase of 3.24% in short interest. TEL’s SI was 2.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.24% from 2.10 million shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 2 days are for TE Connectivity LTD. New Switzerland Registered SH (NYSE:TEL)’s short sellers to cover TEL’s short positions. The SI to TE Connectivity LTD. New Switzerland Registered SH’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.89. About 831,079 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $29.86 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 9.74 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 286,363 shares. Boston reported 5.29M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust Comm invested in 3,526 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 2,728 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.08M shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 9,350 shares. Advisory Ser Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Adirondack stated it has 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Stifel Financial Corporation has 589,953 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,600 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,598 shares. Loeb reported 25 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc invested in 1.56 million shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Rosenblatt maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 20.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Westrock Co stake by 90,397 shares to 311,236 valued at $11.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Valvoline Inc stake by 146,008 shares and now owns 155,613 shares. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) was raised too.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.52 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd stated it has 15,578 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Capital Invest Serv Of America holds 303,995 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 69,694 shares. 22,688 are held by Fulton Bank Na. Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exane Derivatives owns 850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 3,480 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co has 124,913 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 5.96M shares. Sequoia Ltd Llc stated it has 23,339 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Motco holds 0.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 114,204 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 271,061 shares. 366,104 were accumulated by Cs Mckee L P. Comgest Global Investors Sas owns 4.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.43 million shares.