Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by $2.57 Million; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Price Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 17,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 7.90M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.25M, up from 7.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $89.87. About 426,279 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 48,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 291,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 242,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 137,403 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c

