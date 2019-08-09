Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Position in Intuit (INTU) as Stock Rose; Indexiq Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $593,655 as Shares Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 85,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 447,086 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.87 million, up from 361,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.7. About 704,892 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 10,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 32,677 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 2.80M shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Oakworth owns 1,185 shares. 8,703 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 49,379 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.16% or 74,684 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 19,890 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 88 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi has 31,921 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.08% or 5,153 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Peak Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,337 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Mawer Mngmt Ltd stated it has 400,524 shares. National Pension Serv reported 0.26% stake. New Amsterdam Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 644,441 shares to 814,686 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partne (NYSE:EPD) by 69,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Unibail Rodamco lifts 2019 guidance after a solid first half – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 21,280 shares to 65,181 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,609 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 73,566 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Reik And Com Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America has 723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). D E Shaw invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 11,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 107,698 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 116,925 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co reported 712,414 shares. 6,676 are owned by Raymond James Na. Wheatland Advsrs Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,650 shares. 260,135 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Management Ks.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kellogg Company Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Keurig Dr Pepper Make an Ecofriendly K-Cup? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.