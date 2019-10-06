Pioneer Investment Management Increases Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP); Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Stake

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 12,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 67,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 255,525 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 09/05/2018 – Private firm takes on Codelco for control of Chile lithium deposit; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Agrees to Buy $4.1 Billion Stake in Lithium Giant SQM; 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD CALLS OFF APRIL 27 SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FILING; 09/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE – CHILE’S CORFO FILES COMPLAINT WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS IN EFFORT TO BLOCK SALE OF SQM STAKE TO TIANQI LITHIUM OR OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES – DOCUMENT; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1773.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.75M, up from 69,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81 million shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES

More notable recent Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lithium Stocks News: China’s Tianqi Lithium to Buy 24% Stake in SQM – The Motley Fool” on May 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Albemarle Stock Soared 48.6% in 2017 but Couldn’t Match SQM’s Surge – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium’s Chinese Connection – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2018. More interesting news about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM: More Pain Ahead For Lithium – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SQM Reports Earnings For The Second Quarter Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 402,660 shares to 361,276 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 44,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,223 shares, and cut its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 5,037 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.35% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bartlett And Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,065 shares. Mathes Company stated it has 4,625 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 23,346 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 243,261 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% or 28,968 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 6.94 million shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 230,119 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0.01% or 22,181 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,428 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).