Pioneer Investment Management Increases Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC); As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Has Lowered by $4.13 Million Its Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 269,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.37M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 606,338 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 20,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,180 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, down from 24,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $218.32. About 18.64 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Llc stated it has 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Naples Advsr Ltd Liability invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swedbank holds 4.21M shares. Somerville Kurt F has 4.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Prtnrs reported 9.01% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 116,928 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 146,947 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.65% or 69,438 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,721 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 1.45% or 5.09M shares. 376,785 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc. Crestwood Advisors Gru reported 3.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.29 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) expected to announce three new iPhones – Live Trading News” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman cuts Apple on TV+ trial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 23,059 shares to 25,348 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh (NYSE:PVH).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 704,923 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $178.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 518,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C to attend Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, UBS Fintech Conference – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Releases Salentica Engageâ„¢ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.