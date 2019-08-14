Pioneer Investment Management Increased Torchmark (TMK) Position; DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LTD SHS (DNFGF) Shorts Down By 1.24%

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Torchmark Corp (TMK) stake by 68.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 56,066 shares as Torchmark Corp (TMK)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 138,182 shares with $11.32M value, up from 82,116 last quarter. Torchmark Corp now has $9.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LTD SHS (OTCMKTS:DNFGF) had a decrease of 1.24% in short interest. DNFGF’s SI was 12.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.24% from 12.59 million shares previously. It closed at $0.8758 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 244,603 shares to 1.44M valued at $98.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chemours Co stake by 14,253 shares and now owns 115,357 shares. Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 209,219 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 4,295 shares. Finemark Savings Bank & stated it has 5,850 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 4,925 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 8,952 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 15,332 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 632,472 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 227,854 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation invested in 0.03% or 113,771 shares. 121 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 26,200 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership reported 5,592 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited holds 6,437 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parsons Ri owns 26,023 shares.

