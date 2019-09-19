Pioneer Investment Management Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; As Netgear (NTGR) Shares Rose, Alps Advisors Upped Its Holding by $315,850

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 12,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The institutional investor held 27,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, up from 14,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 2,989 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 08/05/2018 – NETGEAR Debuts Industry-First Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Cable Modem Router System; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 45,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 billion, up from 673,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.81. About 58,724 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO

