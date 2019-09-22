Pioneer Investment Management Holds Stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT); Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $57.02 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 279,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.95 million, down from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 5.49M shares traded or 141.77% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – It is ‘difficult’ to see the start of a recession any time soon, Goldman Sachs strategist says; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS EVEN U.S. SHALE CAN’T SOLVE IRAN EXPORT DISRUPTION; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 16/03/2018 – Goldman’s UK arm reveals 40% gender gap in bonuses; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CONTINUING SHARE BUYBACKS OF $5-6 BLN PER STRESS TEST CYCLE IS A “REASONABLE EXPECTATION” -CFO; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Warns the Rise of the Machines Leaves Markets Exposed; 30/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Google Women March Ahead With Gender Bias Suits; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 12/04/2018 – BusinessNewsNetwork: BNN EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie says buy commodities, not equities

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 45.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 143,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 459,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.01 million, up from 315,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 1.16M shares traded or 139.52% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year's $6.28 per share.

