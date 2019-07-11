Pioneer Investment Management Holding in Kellogg Co (K) Lowered by $15.05 Million; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered by $482,040 Its Holding

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,184 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30 million, down from 247,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 392,980 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 264,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.36 million, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 225,786 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.82 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,355 shares to 366,529 shares, valued at $29.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,555 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Management Ca holds 153,445 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 27,100 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc holds 1.12% or 96,304 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 465,260 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Co has invested 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.55% or 113,650 shares. Advantage Inc holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 211,050 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding stated it has 10.17 million shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 8,877 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Financial Service stated it has 41,782 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 12,966 shares. Provident Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,116 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 22,000 shares. Golub Gp Inc Lc reported 24,122 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Has The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kellogg Company Sets Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call / Webcast – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kellogg’s Reimagines Birthdays This Summer – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $309.73 million for 14.83 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,296 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Usca Ria Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ftb Advisors holds 0.02% or 4,416 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.18% or 106,100 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Co reported 77,500 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.05 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 89,376 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 15,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0.18% or 328,900 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 140,729 shares. Amer Insurance Company Tx holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 36,620 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1.67M shares.