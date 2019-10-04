Pioneer Investment Management Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Autohome (ATHM) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Raised Stake

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 116.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 180,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 336,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.79M, up from 155,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 120,370 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 331,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 817,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.59M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 925,172 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $606.20 million for 25.19 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Investment House reported 11,060 shares. Newfocus Grp Llc, Washington-based fund reported 20,693 shares. 151,600 are owned by Uss Investment Management Ltd. Lincoln National reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 2.44% or 36,825 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 408,692 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd invested in 21,922 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Limited Company has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). M&R Capital Mngmt reported 0.56% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc owns 6,455 shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc has 20,005 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth stated it has 14,177 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 31,595 shares. Intrust National Bank Na owns 3,612 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 47,006 shares to 160,783 shares, valued at $21.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdco 2.75 07/23 Cv by 26.87 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 54.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Innovative Technology is Helping Reshape the Consumer Product Marketplace – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why It Might Be Time For This Obscure Geared ETF – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.