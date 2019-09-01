Pioneer Investment Management Holding in Alliant Energy (LNT) Has Upped by $4.60 Million; Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Holding Held by Capital Management Corp

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 97,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.67 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 771,390 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 9,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 95,082 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 85,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 160,430 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 171,778 shares to 109,509 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 98,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partne (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliant Energy declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add AES Corp. (AES) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FirstEnergy’s (FE) Systematic Long-Term Investments Bode Well – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 383,273 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 38,124 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt L P. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 424,223 shares stake. Highlander Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 61,796 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc reported 90 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 0% or 442 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Gru owns 0.75% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 54,530 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 41,822 shares. Northern Tru has 3.00 million shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Synovus holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 237,800 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability invested in 8,511 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,628 shares to 38,390 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 102,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,870 shares, and cut its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL).