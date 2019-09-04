Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Position in Cit Group (CIT) by $2.86 Million; Air Lease Class A (AL) Stock Price Rose While Capital Counsel Increased Stake

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (AL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 91,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 583,510 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, up from 491,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 765,254 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 60,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 275,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 214,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 834,119 shares traded or 17.27% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 06/03/2018 – CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AT PAR; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 739,861 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 304 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 153,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Counsel Llc owns 1.46% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 583,510 shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.18% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hudson Bay Lp owns 80,784 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1.12 million are owned by Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 401,462 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 5,909 shares. Citigroup has 8,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 233,800 shares. Amer Intl Grp has 1,743 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 8,170 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. Shares for $500,817 were bought by Alemany Ellen R. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 7,000 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares with value of $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 235 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 48,562 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 22,985 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking reported 88,078 shares. 1,155 are owned by Tower Capital Lc (Trc). American Int Group Inc invested in 0% or 7,679 shares. Cipher LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Riverhead Capital Limited Co reported 10,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 20,653 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 64,059 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2,925 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,123 shares. Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc reported 28,055 shares.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “CIT to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Stockhouse” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Names Ken Martin as Managing Director of Small Business Solutions Unit – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $60 Million Financing for Partners Pharmacy – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Names David Harnisch President of Commercial Finance as Jim Hudak Retires – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,550 shares to 30,537 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 231,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH).