Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Its Lindsay (LNN) Holding by $22.97 Million as Stock Value Rose; Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Lowered Position by $4.51 Million as Share Price Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 105,363 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 46,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 105,167 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.26M, up from 58,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.04. About 125,464 shares traded or 31.17% up from the average. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold LNN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 9.88 million shares or 5.59% more from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Inc holds 0.01% or 178,352 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 10,604 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). American International Grp holds 0% or 8,094 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 95 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 16,260 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.1% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 3,000 shares. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.07% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 56,000 shares. 334,642 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). American Capital Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 30,205 shares. Invesco Ltd has 239,452 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12,925 shares to 526,801 shares, valued at $44.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 175,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 368,033 shares. Millennium holds 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 88,156 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,167 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 3,296 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Armistice Lc owns 0.77% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 150,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 91,834 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 4,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 18,700 were reported by Axa. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 9,830 shares.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.27 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

