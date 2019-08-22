Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $21.95 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $4.00 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 70,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 233,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.47 million, up from 162,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $287.77. About 187,969 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $148.07. About 921,110 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Stocks Struggling Amid Opioid Settlement Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% stake. Reilly Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The New York-based Clark Estates New York has invested 0.49% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 508 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Van Eck Corp, New York-based fund reported 550,094 shares. Savant Capital Llc holds 2,708 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 9,531 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Glenview Mngmt Lc has 5.14% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4.92M shares. Paloma Prtn reported 23,160 shares stake. 4,000 are owned by Jbf Capital Inc. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 4,053 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.06% stake. Putnam Invests Lc reported 331,111 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr accumulated 6,690 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 611,220 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $98.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 155,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,595 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.