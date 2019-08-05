Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $4.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Davis Capital Partners Increased Its Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) as Stock Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 382,080 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 48,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 382,906 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.80M, up from 334,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 1.66 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) by 24,944 shares to 32,174 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 22,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,317 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company 7.5.

