Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Hcp (HCP) Position; Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 17.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 82,719 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 555,436 shares with $17.38 million value, up from 472,717 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $16.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.67 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 1.14% above currents $77.12 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. Piper Jaffray maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $90.0000 95.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 70.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $65 New Target: $75 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 116,061 shares to 631,868 valued at $62.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 138,679 shares and now owns 537,706 shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was reduced too.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCP, Inc.: Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Tru accumulated 0.04% or 11,538 shares. Pension Serv owns 629,715 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Hexavest has 0.57% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 1.44 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments has 30,862 shares. Curbstone Fin invested 0.4% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Colony Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 24,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Com stated it has 20,023 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 272,362 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Co owns 12,250 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated owns 5.03 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 1.73M shares.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 34.15 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.