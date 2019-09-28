Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holding; PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) stake by 127.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 39,195 shares as Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 70,001 shares with $17.30M value, up from 30,806 last quarter. Everest Re Group Ltd now has $10.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $265.98. About 299,752 shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018

Among 3 analysts covering PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PC-Tel has $6.5000 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.33’s average target is -18.74% below currents $7.79 stock price. PC-Tel had 4 analyst reports since April 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co on Friday, August 9 to “Buy”. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. Lake Street upgraded PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) rating on Friday, August 9. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $600 target. See PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $6.5000 Upgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Lake Street Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $6.0000 Upgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $6.5000 Upgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 59,116 shares to 128,533 valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tpi Composites Inc stake by 77,613 shares and now owns 972,015 shares. Spx Flow Inc was reduced too.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. HARTZBAND MERYL D also bought $121,155 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares. GRAF JOHN A had bought 1,020 shares worth $249,234 on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 247,264 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,329 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.07% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Prudential owns 38,059 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Envestnet Asset owns 16,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 254,870 shares. 9,520 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Contravisory Mgmt Inc owns 1,303 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Asset Management Inc owns 1,096 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has 730,130 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc has 47,419 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Swiss Natl Bank holds 282,575 shares.

The stock increased 3.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 310,476 shares traded or 105.29% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 04/04/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center in Akron; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $36,476 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $7,000 was made by Neumann David A on Monday, September 9. The insider Bacastow Shelley J bought 1,000 shares worth $4,650. McGowan Kevin J also bought $4,628 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PCTEL, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 10.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). 1492 holds 37,022 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). 704,491 were reported by Vanguard Inc. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 100,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Deprince Race Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 1.21M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 50,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 4,350 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 0.01% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 1.49M shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,835 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ariel Invs Llc accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.06% of the stock. 20,930 are owned by Boston Prtn. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 27,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).