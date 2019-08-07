Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Discover Financial Service (DFS) Position by $28.91 Million; Unilever Plc (UL) Shareholder Intersect Capital Trimmed Position by $324,900

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Service (DFS) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 407,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.91 million, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.7. About 864,633 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 14,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 405,995 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH IN 3% – 5% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unilever PLC (UL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever: Are Their Products More Valuable Than Their Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Consequences Of An Investment Slowdown Are Far Worse Today Than They Ever Were – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.17 million shares to 7.41 million shares, valued at $397.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed Inc 1.75 (Prn) by 2.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.