Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped American Financial Group I (AFG) Position By $13.46 Million; Last Week Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Coverage

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased American Financial Group I (AFG) stake by 208.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 140,236 shares as American Financial Group I (AFG)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 207,616 shares with $19.98M value, up from 67,380 last quarter. American Financial Group I now has $9.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.51. About 132,274 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting

Among 6 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Williams Capital Group maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. See Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $28.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 79,391 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas invested in 39,350 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 233,861 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Lc holds 798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 50,104 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Com accumulated 113,868 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 71,456 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,265 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 2.65M shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 95,235 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1,556 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mengis, Oregon-based fund reported 117,553 shares. Stephens Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 1.54 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.86 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity. Shares for $131,204 were sold by VON LEHMAN JOHN I on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 957,306 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Wellington Management Llp stated it has 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% stake. 289,400 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Management Inc. Parametric Associate Ltd Com accumulated 191,694 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) reported 15,865 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com has 1.3% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 226,856 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% stake. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 12,300 shares. 5,522 are owned by Jefferies Group Inc Llc. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 27 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 362 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 2,167 shares. London Com Of Virginia reported 0% stake.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 1.14 million shares to 6.38M valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 105,247 shares and now owns 3.96M shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.