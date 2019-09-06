Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Position; Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Sentiment Is 1

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) stake by 16.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 160,540 shares as Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 829,023 shares with $151.05 million value, down from 989,563 last quarter. Simon Ppty Group Inc New now has $46.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $150.54. About 32,122 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (AUBN) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 12 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 12 sold and decreased stakes in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 408,881 shares, down from 414,769 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Auburn National Bancorporation Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. for 15,683 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 12,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has 0.05% invested in the company for 2,110 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,527 shares.

The stock decreased 7.27% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 1,385 shares traded. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) has declined 22.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AUBN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AUBN); 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 14/03/2018 – Waypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence; 24/04/2018 – Auburn National Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – Morning Sentinel: Lufthansa packing up its iconic airliner housed in Auburn and taking it back to Germany; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN NMAN.ST – AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC IS BASED IN BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge sets deadline for Cohen document review; 08/05/2018 – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – ASTM International Selects EWI and Auburn University-NASA for New Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN BUYS AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC, A LEADING PROVIDER OF

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 153,726 shares to 1.05 million valued at $72.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 25,247 shares and now owns 362,866 shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 100 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 3,430 shares. Honeywell holds 6.56% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 92,308 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Avalon Advsr Limited stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 2.69% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 45,855 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 4,846 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Td Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Usca Ria Ltd Llc accumulated 4,351 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.31% or 346,388 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 249,106 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $932.48 million for 12.34 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.