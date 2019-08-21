Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake By $6.23 Million; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Raised Central Garden & Pet Co Cl A Non (CENTA) Position By $1.09 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stake by 65.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 188,672 shares as Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s stock declined 10.05%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 98,991 shares with $3.33 million value, down from 287,663 last quarter. Nektar Therapeutics now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 1.99 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Loss $95.8M; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 30/05/2018 – Syndax and Nektar Therapeutics Announce Immuno-Oncology Clinical Trial Collaboration; 16/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 30/05/2018 – SYNDAX & NEKTAR SAY ADDED FINL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Central Garden & Pet Co Cl A Non (CENTA) stake by 328.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 47,595 shares as Central Garden & Pet Co Cl A Non (CENTA)’s stock rose 11.22%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 62,090 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 14,495 last quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co Cl A Non now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 155,413 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 824,666 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Legal General Gru Public Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 262,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New England Research Management reported 10,855 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 22,765 shares. 18,153 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 0.04% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 226,642 shares. North Star owns 75 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.12% or 114,622 shares in its portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Cambridge Invest Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 13,301 shares. Horizon Invs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Sei Investments has 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) stake by 393,988 shares to 765,988 valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 66,737 shares and now owns 191,380 shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $100 highest and $2100 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 210.09% above currents $16.85 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rating on Friday, March 1. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2100 target in Friday, August 9 report. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) stake by 19,538 shares to 23,905 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Endo Intl Plc Shs (NASDAQ:ENDP) stake by 179,722 shares and now owns 43,654 shares. Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.