Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Diodes (DIOD) Share Price Rose, Prudential Financial Has Lifted Position

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 53.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 137,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 394,634 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, up from 257,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 216,633 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 1.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.45M, down from 6.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 13,832 shares to 262,609 shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 138,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,057 were accumulated by Cohen And Steers. Origin Asset Llp stated it has 169,040 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 5,860 shares. Amer Invest Svcs stated it has 3,904 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Gru stated it has 6.96M shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. West Family Invests holds 4,710 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Utd Bankshares Trust reported 1.63% stake. Fragasso Gru Inc holds 31,382 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Lp has 0.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,730 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors Inc stated it has 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wisconsin-based Natl Inv Services Incorporated Wi has invested 2.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 1.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). St Johns Inv Management Co Limited Liability Com owns 1.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,304 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 1.63 million shares to 88,652 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 99,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,158 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) CEO Keh-Shew Lu on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Diodes Incorporated to Acquire Texas Instruments’ Greenock, Scotland Wafer Fabrication Facility and Operations – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Has Diodes (DIOD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Zacks.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Diodes (DIOD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Diodes (DIOD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.