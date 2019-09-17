Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Invesco Limited (IVZ) as Share Value Declined; Violich Capital Management Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1242.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 22,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,165 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $232.31. About 601,273 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Limited (IVZ) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 953,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275.60 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Invesco Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 1.03 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Dividend Declaration; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video)

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,605 shares to 37,010 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 14,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,636 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Bank reported 69,088 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 45,427 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,874 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California-based Personal Advsr Corp has invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hartford Financial Mgmt stated it has 3,761 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.76% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Com reported 3,835 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 9,083 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa reported 79,451 shares. Van Strum And Towne reported 1,175 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,200 shares. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chickasaw Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 15,111 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 10,612 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Rampart Inv Mgmt Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,110 shares. Hamlin Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.86M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 18 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 615,349 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 568,492 shares. 36,227 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.65M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.03% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by Johnson Ben F. III. The insider CANION ROD bought $212,400.

