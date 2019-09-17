Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Position by $308,056; Spindletop Capital Position in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Trimmed by $784,000 as Share Price Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 22,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 276,596 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03M, down from 298,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1.43M shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 72,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $212.19. About 357,928 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 1.72% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 11,460 shares. 908,095 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 297,771 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 950 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 13,107 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 0% or 55 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 4,000 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 21,201 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0.09% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Stieven Cap L P, Missouri-based fund reported 61,988 shares. Moreover, Syntal Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 40,012 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.24M for 10.55 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 11.03 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

