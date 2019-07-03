Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed By $1.73 Million Its Itron (ITRI) Holding; ALTIUS MINERALS ORDINARY SHARES CA (ATUSF) Shorts Increased By 9700%

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 37,593 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 320,453 shares with $14.95M value, down from 358,046 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 100,187 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M

ALTIUS MINERALS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had an increase of 9700% in short interest. ATUSF’s SI was 9,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9700% from 100 shares previously. With 37,400 avg volume, 0 days are for ALTIUS MINERALS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s short sellers to cover ATUSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 18,929 shares traded. Altius Minerals Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 82,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 131,025 shares. 554 are held by Psagot Investment House. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 13,878 shares in its portfolio. 55,193 were accumulated by Prudential. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 5,204 shares. Kbc Nv holds 313,257 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Federated Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 98 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.14% or 203,434 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 65,876 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 173,086 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 2,889 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $33.91 million activity. Shares for $3.62M were sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP on Friday, May 3. Ziegler Lynda L. sold $19,012 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Itron, Inc. (ITRI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itron (ITRI) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Itron – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Acacia Communications Inc stake by 113,995 shares to 506,360 valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) stake by 102,266 shares and now owns 383,735 shares. Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) was raised too.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $18.85M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by JMP Securities. The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Altius Minerals Corporation engages in generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties, and investments in Canada and Brazil. The company has market cap of $425.92 million. The firm owns royalties and streams in 15 operating mines of copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and pre-development stage royalties in mineral commodities. It has a 20.98 P/E ratio. Altius Minerals Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St.