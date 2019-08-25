Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Discovery (DISCA) Position by $2.59 Million; Echo Street Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Waters (WAT)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 92.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 96,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 199,431 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 103,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 2.71 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 10,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 61,650 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, up from 51,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 593,624 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested in 0.13% or 584,725 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd invested in 0.05% or 7,573 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd Co reported 1,878 shares stake. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Lc has 0.46% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 800 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co reported 2,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,598 are held by First Savings Bank. Ledyard Bankshares, New Hampshire-based fund reported 1,687 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 9,600 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 5,443 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 42,057 shares. Stanley accumulated 21,718 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.41% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 156,587 shares to 412,089 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 16,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,577 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 30,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 166 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc owns 11,177 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). De Burlo Group Inc accumulated 161,800 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Reliance Co Of Delaware reported 18,880 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 376,973 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tcw Grp holds 0.3% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 1.14M shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 545,470 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,391 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Management Inc holds 2,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus owns 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 121 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc has 0.16% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Fox Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.