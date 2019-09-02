Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Zynga (ZNGA) Stake By $5.91 Million; Macquarie (MFD)’s Sentiment Is 1

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 7 decreased and sold equity positions in Macquarie. The institutional investors in our database reported: 358,249 shares, up from 333,619 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Macquarie in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 23.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 1.18M shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 3.94M shares with $21.01 million value, down from 5.12M last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 8.40 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.21M shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) LP owns 2.00 million shares. 16,744 are owned by Bank Of Montreal Can. Maplelane Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 4.63 million shares. Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.01M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 107,953 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 160,189 shares. Blue Harbour Gru Lp accumulated 6.47M shares or 2.02% of the stock. Aperio Gru Lc reported 33,340 shares. Century has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 28.02% above currents $5.71 stock price. Zynga had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $800 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Wedbush.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Huazhu Group Ltd stake by 11,600 shares to 187,000 valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Financial Group I (NYSE:AFG) stake by 140,236 shares and now owns 207,616 shares. Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) was raised too.

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.35M for 47.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund for 38,500 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 59,854 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $81.80 million. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. It has a 18.28 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

It closed at $9.8 lastly.

