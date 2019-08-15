Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Pulte Group (PHM) by $17.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bp Wealth Management Holds Stake in Eog Resources (EOG)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 644,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 814,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 2.22 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 11,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 75,111 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 63,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 5.04M shares traded or 39.98% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.40 million for 8.79 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 147,950 shares to 296,510 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 13,066 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 200,065 shares. Smith Salley Associates invested in 0.1% or 22,500 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,047 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 53,927 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 75,162 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 22,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 95,188 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). D E Shaw And Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 670,549 shares. Maryland Management invested in 0.03% or 9,850 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 82,474 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 31,981 shares to 100,666 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 8,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,524 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.