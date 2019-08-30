Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Federated Investors (FII) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management LTD Raised Holding by $3.78 Million as Valuation Rose

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 12.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 34,345 shares as the company's stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 395,115 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 429,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 167,773 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year's $0.59 per share. FII's profit will be $64.00 million for 12.47 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.00 million for 12.47 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 12,775 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 707,453 shares. Sprott owns 1.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 160,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 10,166 are owned by Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation. Ameriprise Fincl reported 545,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 34 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Continental Lc holds 1.98% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 145,354 shares. Foundation Resources Mgmt holds 289,411 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.7% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Ims Capital accumulated 11,222 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 653,996 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 4.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins stated it has 107,392 shares. Duncker Streett And Com Inc accumulated 1.6% or 58,882 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% or 2,207 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 887,985 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.21% or 9,676 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Lc invested in 1.90 million shares. Nomura Holdg has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 397,198 shares. Connors Investor Serv Inc owns 134,375 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Eagle Cap Ltd owns 18.86 million shares. 5,673 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd. Strategic Financial Services reported 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orleans Corp La owns 30,998 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 4.05% or 137,921 shares in its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.