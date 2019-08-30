Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted Exelixis (EXEL) Stake; 6 Analysts Covering Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)

Among 6 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $76 lowest target. $90.71’s average target is 1.22% above currents $89.62 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9800 target in Friday, August 9 report. JP Morgan maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) rating on Thursday, August 8. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9000 target. SunTrust maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of QTWO in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. See Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.62. About 19,648 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 721,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prescott Grp Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Sei Investments Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,895 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 59,713 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 859,663 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 464,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Liability De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 78,383 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 511,644 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 28,391 shares. 34,606 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1,977 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 312,511 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc owns 0% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 14,185 shares.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.27 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated has 1.47M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Cap Va reported 259,395 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Lpl Llc holds 0% or 17,924 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc Lc invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc has 39,237 shares. First Mercantile Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 5,759 shares. 23,541 are owned by Cambridge Rech. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. 16,000 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 215,511 shares. Eulav Asset has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Among 2 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelixis has $48 highest and $2300 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is 83.75% above currents $19.32 stock price. Exelixis had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.