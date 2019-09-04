Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted By $7.35 Million Its Bb&T (BBT) Position; Visijet (VJET) Sentiment Is 1.25

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 14.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 159,715 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 1.25 million shares with $58.09M value, up from 1.09 million last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $36.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 611,859 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%

Visijet Inc (VJET) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.50, from 2.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 5 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 4 sold and decreased stakes in Visijet Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.16 million shares, up from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Visijet Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 5.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 5,123 shares traded. voxeljet AG (VJET) has declined 42.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.40% the S&P500. Some Historical VJET News: 17/05/2018 – VOXELJET AG QTRLY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IMPROVED TO 44.9% FROM 34.9%; 29/03/2018 – VOXELJET AG VX8Ay.F – REAFFIRM FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – VOXELJET AG – REAFFIRM FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Voxeljet Reaffirm Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Voxeljet 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 Voxeljet 4Q Loss/Shr 66c; 29/03/2018 – Correct: Voxeljet 4Q Loss/Shr EUR0.66; 29/03/2018 – VOXELJET AG VX8Ay.F – NET LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 EUR 2.29 PER SHARE

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.93 million. The Company’s 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Systems and Services.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 1.24% of its portfolio in voxeljet AG for 2.79 million shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc owns 446,244 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 90 shares.

Analysts await voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by voxeljet AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) stake by 235,011 shares to 649,340 valued at $83.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) stake by 27,613 shares and now owns 128,177 shares. Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 10.09% above currents $47.39 stock price. BB&T had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BBT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has 42,079 shares. Caprock Grp has 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dupont Corp accumulated 0.01% or 8,458 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp reported 5,475 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Lc owns 12,482 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 1,459 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 125,132 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 148,307 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 2.01% or 226,366 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Charles Schwab Advisory has invested 0.57% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bryn Mawr invested in 384,595 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 0.28% or 104,305 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate Inc holds 2.01% or 96,205 shares. Lincoln Corporation owns 8,530 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

