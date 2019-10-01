Pioneer Investment Management Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Position by $118.68 Million; Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Has Lifted Position by $4.05 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2424.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 645,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 671,624 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.77M, up from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $193.51. About 2.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 579,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 11.42M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.54 million, up from 10.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 229,423 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adecoagro Continues To Underperform Despite A Respectable Underlying Business – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Top Stocks in Agriculture – The Motley Fool” published on February 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “A Completely Unknown Pot Stock Aims to Be Canada’s Third-Largest Cannabis Grower – The Motley Fool” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Agro Phos (India) Limited’s (NSE:AGROPHOS) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BrasilAgro Is Interesting As A Small Cap Play For Individual Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2016.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.05 million shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 2.24M shares to 171,987 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,251 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).