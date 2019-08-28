Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $728,000; Mackay Shields Has Boosted Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Share Value Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 783,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 731,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 13.32M shares traded or 424.07% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 16,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 102,861 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, up from 86,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.79. About 498,687 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gramercy Funds Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.36 million shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 35,174 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Redwood Capital Management Lc invested 0.84% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Augustine Asset Management Incorporated holds 23,062 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 53,279 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 361,638 shares. Saba Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.21% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 341,019 were reported by Parametric Associates Limited Com. Gam Holdings Ag has 219,439 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.80 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny owns 4.04M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 33,190 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ashmore Gp Public Limited Co holds 1.95% or 309,534 shares in its portfolio.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 75,830 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $83.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) by 354,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,048 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Two Sigma Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Utd Asset Strategies reported 6,262 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Holdings has 0.47% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 17,394 shares. Bryn Mawr Commerce stated it has 2,193 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Spectrum Management Gru Incorporated owns 14,689 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 262,700 shares. Grassi Invest Management accumulated 0.17% or 8,966 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 70,581 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 8,821 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 68,865 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 88,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,793 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assocs.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 39,620 shares to 40,094 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 21,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,460 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.