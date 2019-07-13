Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased Pentair Plc (PNR) Position; 0 Analysts Covering GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 46.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 274,916 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 12.98%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 869,391 shares with $38.70M value, up from 594,475 last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $6.53B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 1.04M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch

Among 3 analysts covering GlaxoSmithKline PLC (LON:GSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GlaxoSmithKline PLC had 45 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Friday, February 8. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained the shares of GSK in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Bryan Garnier & Cie. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 11. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1860 target in Thursday, February 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 21 by Liberum Capital. The stock of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 14. The stock of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 21. See GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1575.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1630.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1550.00 New Target: GBX 1575.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1510.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1630.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight New Target: GBX 1520.00 Initiates Starts

12/06/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1440.00 New Target: GBX 1540.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1630.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1750.00 Maintain

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) news were published by: Fool.Co.Uk which released: “Forget buy-to-let! I reckon these 2 FTSE 100 shares could help propel you to a £1m ISA – Motley Fool UK” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: GlaxoSmithKline vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.Co.Uk published: “Is GlaxoSmithKline’s 5% dividend yield safe? – Motley Fool UK” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Glaxo (GSK) This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Fool.Co.Uk‘s news article titled: “2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d avoid despite yielding more than 5% – Motley Fool UK” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of 80.47 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. It has a 20.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV.

The stock decreased 0.53% or GBX 8.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1623.8. About 5.49M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 25/04/2018 – $GSK.GB: FDA warns about $GSK drug; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 20/03/2018 – GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 21/05/2018 – GSK GETS FDA OK OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA FOR USE IN CHILDREN; 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Says New Clinical Data Demonstrates High Vaccine Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Oper Pft GBP1.24B; 18/04/2018 – GSK IMPACT STUDY SHOWS BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 18/04/2018 – GSK NAMES KEVIN SIN HEAD WORLDWIDE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR R&D; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) stake by 18,808 shares to 1.61M valued at $63.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Flavors & Fr (NYSE:IFF) stake by 215,950 shares and now owns 2.05M shares. Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 139,253 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Huntington Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Granite Prns Limited Co accumulated 21,633 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 1,129 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 32,141 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 6,600 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Inc Ct reported 0.64% stake. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 2.34M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mairs Pwr accumulated 1.65M shares. Aperio Ltd Com owns 90,456 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management owns 0.05% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 3,433 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 366,112 shares. Blackrock owns 13.46M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $422,748 activity. The insider Frykman Karl R. sold $422,748.

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Pentair – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pentair plc (PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.