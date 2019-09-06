Pioneer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $626,416; Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $11.29 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53M, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 161,768 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 173,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 179,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 277,609 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 109,611 shares. Anderson Hoagland reported 9,840 shares. Massachusetts Service Company Ma stated it has 671,260 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 13,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 72,647 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 748,566 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp has invested 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 28,430 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.04% stake. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership reported 145,610 shares stake. Synovus owns 260 shares. Sfe Counsel invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 108,412 shares to 250,087 shares, valued at $25.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 280,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.01M for 26.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $63.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 20,271 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.40M shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.16% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 17,054 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.94M shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 214,000 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 13,500 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 100 shares. 75,000 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 25,000 shares. Prudential reported 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 34,200 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.19% or 3.08M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 246,039 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 27,142 shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.