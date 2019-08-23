Pioneer Investment Management Has Decreased By $408,779 Its Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stake; Peabody Energy (BTU) Covered By 3 Bulls

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) stake by 9.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 17,773 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 173,719 shares with $4.08 million value, down from 191,492 last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc now has $2.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 128,509 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN

Among 6 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Peabody Energy has $42 highest and $1800 lowest target. $32’s average target is 82.75% above currents $17.51 stock price. Peabody Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) rating on Monday, August 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. See Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $44 New Target: $40 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 4.08% above currents $24.02 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Capital One to “Overweight”.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 85,998 shares to 447,086 valued at $116.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sl Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) stake by 10,965 shares and now owns 420,352 shares. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) was raised too.

The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 206,464 shares traded. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 25/04/2018 – PEABODY PEABODY CONFIRMS FINL TARGETS FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY CONSIDERING AMENDING LIMITS ON BOND INDENTURES; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – QTRLY EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.82; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY CORP – COMPANY’S STATED LONG-TERM GROSS DEBT TARGET IS $1.2 BLN TO $1.4 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Peabody Energy Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $1.42B; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operational, Financial Targets; 13/03/2018 – Peabody Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By FBR Today; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Strong Asian demand continues to hold up thermal coal markets; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ACCELERATES BUYBACKS, EXPANDS PROGRAM SIZE TO $1.0B