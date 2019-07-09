Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $59.32 Million; Eam Investors Lowered Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holding by $1.38 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.96M, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 2.77 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 22,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 57,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 174,862 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares to 67,207 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs has 2,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 84,120 shares. 20 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 53,907 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 87,252 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Everence holds 0.05% or 4,540 shares. Eam Investors Llc holds 0.54% or 35,083 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Pembroke Mngmt owns 188,200 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 59,964 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 8,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management reported 960 shares.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $15.21 million for 26.51 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by BioTelemetry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 152,046 shares to 674,844 shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 109,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association reported 1.58 million shares stake. Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division has 0.76% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 295,898 shares. Harris Assoc LP has 6.64 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.13 million shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.18% or 46,822 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 0.56% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 76,721 shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 773,987 shares. Montag A & Assocs has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 105,158 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 0.07% or 16,677 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 50 shares. Raymond James Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 123,925 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 2,599 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.92 million for 20.36 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

