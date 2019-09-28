Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Stake by $42.14 Million; Violich Capital Management Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 124,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong (HASI) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 520,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 139,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 659,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 371,295 shares traded or 25.72% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Company Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 590,687 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $1.72B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 34,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.03 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares to 176,931 shares, valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,934 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).