Pioneer Investment Management Has Boosted Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position by $41.73 Million; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Value Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 278,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 612,649 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.28 million, up from 334,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $166.65. About 1.21 million shares traded or 44.46% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 1.73M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 119,972 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.07% or 7,139 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 43,520 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company has 14,004 shares. Dragoneer Invest Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 377,777 shares or 5.63% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,400 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Family Management Corporation holds 1.1% or 10,365 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amer Int Gru has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 23,818 shares. Scharf Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested 0.53% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natl Pension Ser holds 198,458 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 93,162 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 274.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 19,594 shares to 125,075 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors & Fr (NYSE:IFF) by 215,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 38,494 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 46,625 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 191,788 are owned by Bartlett Lc. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 3,192 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.14% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 9.44M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 240,355 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs reported 8,441 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Autus Asset Mngmt invested in 94,783 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

