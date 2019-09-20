Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) by $828,282 as Valuation Declined; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $8.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 121.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 15,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 28,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.95 million, up from 12,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $531.96. About 441,182 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 19,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 40,628 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 60,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.58 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability owns 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,685 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 9,054 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 910,264 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 2,788 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Llc reported 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Qci Asset Incorporated New York owns 125 shares. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 1,876 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 5,067 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 45 shares. New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.04% or 55,139 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Co reported 1,043 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca), California-based fund reported 206 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa stated it has 18,877 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 42,146 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJJ) by 18,900 shares to 38,558 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,797 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for ISRG – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 12,850 shares to 55,522 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 201,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).