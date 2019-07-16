Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding as Share Price Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose While Rothschild Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $2.84 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 12,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.01M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 524,090 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 48,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.81M, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 3.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20,548 shares to 367,359 shares, valued at $88.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 47,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66M for 40.08 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

