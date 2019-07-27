Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Miller Howard Investments Has Raised Its Centurylink Com (CTL) Holding by $1.27 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 21,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,511 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15M, down from 200,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 115,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 558,691 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 443,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Llc reported 4,399 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 1.27M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 60,515 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. 252,462 were accumulated by Prudential. Central Bank And Trust reported 0.14% stake. 2,204 were reported by Ledyard Savings Bank. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 411,281 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% or 169,739 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc owns 2,554 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 3,341 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 43,652 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.58% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 811,483 shares. Assetmark invested in 431 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 117,607 shares to 539,726 shares, valued at $46.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 86,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 191,533 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.06% or 156,060 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 86,677 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 8.05 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr reported 135,687 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 1,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 332,495 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 44,000 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Com (Wy) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Beck Mack Oliver Limited invested in 6.87 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Horizon Invs Llc accumulated 14,993 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 3,425 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New Com (NYSE:GEO) by 19,573 shares to 174,367 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 1.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,578 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).