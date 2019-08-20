Pioneer Investment Management Boosted By $489,600 Its Bancolombia S A (CIB) Position; The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Bancolombia S A (CIB) stake by 6.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 9,600 shares as Bancolombia S A (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 166,700 shares with $8.51 million value, up from 157,100 last quarter. Bancolombia S A now has $12.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 170,403 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION

Among 4 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $41 lowest target. $49’s average target is 0.72% above currents $48.65 stock price. Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $45 target. Oppenheimer initiated The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $41 target. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley. See The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $45 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock increased 1.70% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 2.09M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/UNIT; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON DECISION TO SETTLE DISPUTE OVER REFINANCING INVOLVING GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS & HOVNANIAN; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 07/05/2018 – U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group will buy commercial real estate manager Gramercy Property Trust; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE – CARD FOUNDER AND CEO DOREEN GRANPEESHEH, CARD MANAGEMENT WILL INVEST ALONGSIDE BLACKSTONE IN TRANSACTION

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Leon Black’s Apollo to place a bid for Hilton Grand, report says – New York Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold The Blackstone Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lta holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 205,951 shares. Glacier Peak Lc reported 36,341 shares stake. 68,684 are owned by Fred Alger Mngmt. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Glob Thematic Ltd Liability accumulated 1.4% or 858,873 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 0% stake. Archon Prns Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 190,000 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 9,013 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Westchester Cap Ltd holds 466,400 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Doliver Advsr Lp invested in 0.15% or 10,676 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 116,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton holds 0.2% or 1,749 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.36 million shares. Provise Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 65,633 shares.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $58.15 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 33.58 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

More recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 3 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $49 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is 1.61% above currents $51.5 stock price. BanColombia had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 12,851 shares to 160,489 valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arris International Plc stake by 18,000 shares and now owns 39,331 shares. Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) was reduced too.