Pioneer High Income Tr (PHT) Holder Invesco LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $862,368; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) as Market Value Declined

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr (PHT) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 107,796 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 517,215 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 625,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 14,650 shares traded. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.6. About 1.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.95 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

