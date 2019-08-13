Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Trades at $10.38 After Triangle; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shorts Increased By 2.02%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) formed triangle with $9.65 target or 7.00% below today’s $10.38 share price. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) has $256.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 54,933 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) had an increase of 2.02% in short interest. THC’s SI was 10.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.02% from 10.31 million shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 7 days are for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s short sellers to cover THC’s short positions. The SI to Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s float is 10.51%. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 663,971 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – ADDING A SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BYLAW WITH PROVISIONS; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Pioneer Floating Rate Trust shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 395,202 shares. Gradient Ltd owns 561 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc owns 96,929 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 2,568 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 753,739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 364,687 shares. Cwm Limited owns 5,000 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 40,963 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 23,758 shares. Cap Invest Ltd holds 465,089 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 2,028 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.17 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. Bank of America maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $29 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Ltd Company holds 7,323 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 214,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp has 98,100 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 77,800 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Somerset Company holds 606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 150 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 32,590 are held by Lazard Asset Management Limited Company. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Affinity Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 14,217 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 12,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 55 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity. 827,424 shares were bought by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC, worth $16.23 million.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.