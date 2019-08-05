Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Stock Value Were Volatile While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Holding; Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stock Price Declined While Foundry Partners Lifted by $801,272 Its Holding

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 49,572 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 400,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 2.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.475. About 859,870 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 27/03/2018 – BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record — awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Gran; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 20/04/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD RECEIVES REQUISITE SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL AND CONSENTS AND EXPECTS TO CLOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DEBT FINANCING ON APRIL 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update

More notable recent Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "What Can Transocean's New Chevron Contract Do for RIG Stock? – Investorplace.com" on January 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces New-Country Entry into Ecuador – GlobeNewswire" published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Achieves 140% 2P Reserves Replacement and Increases 2P Reserves to 142 MMBOE – GlobeNewswire" on January 30, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 55,183 shares to 85,659 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 48,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,865 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

