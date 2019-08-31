Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Shareholder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Strategic Advisors Llc

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 112,407 shares traded or 65.53% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,319 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us-based Ancora Ltd has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Van Hulzen Asset Lc reported 144,629 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors owns 208,688 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Markston Lc owns 2.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 326,499 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 138,793 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Burke And Herbert Bank And Trust invested in 7,466 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Ridge stated it has 121,661 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10.27M shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.73% or 25,823 shares in its portfolio. 15,759 were reported by Ledyard Bancshares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc, California-based fund reported 31,483 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 33.25M shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,216 are owned by Q Glob Limited Liability Corp. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability holds 561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Lc stated it has 22,247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 192,834 are held by Comml Bank Of America De. Pnc Fin Grp reported 8,900 shares stake. Virginia-based Shaker Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Cwm Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 136,615 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt LP has 1.17 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 33,935 shares. City Of London Inv Management Limited stated it has 48,436 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate owns 44,881 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

