Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holding Has Lifted by Zazove Associates Llc; Pecaut & Company Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 44,257 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 1.25 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67M for 9.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 27,782 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Keybank National Association Oh holds 4,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Lc reported 141,118 shares. 88,926 were accumulated by Westpac. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Srb Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 950,669 are held by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Raymond James And stated it has 321,523 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Communication Limited has 15,405 shares. Fca Tx holds 33,293 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 34,684 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 7,140 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 64,505 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 40 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 550,936 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Q Global Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 66,216 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 392,209 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 53,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 0% or 2,170 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Gradient Invs Ltd Com stated it has 313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rivernorth Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.33% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 2,568 shares in its portfolio. Sit Investment Associate reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Fiera Capital holds 12,469 shares.