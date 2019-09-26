Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holder Zazove Associates Lifted Stake; Crossvault Capital Management Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $324,520 as Share Value Rose

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,913 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 946.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 452,202 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, up from 47,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 43,571 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

